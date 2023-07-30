Left Menu

Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom 3’ to release on this date

Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Venom 3’ has now announced the official release date of the film.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:11 IST
Venom (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Venom 3' has now announced the official release date of the film. Starring Tom Hardy 'Venom 3' is all set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2024.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the film is untitled at this time. Hardy's previous two comic book tentpoles, 2018's 'Venom' and 2021's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' both opened at the start of October. Sony's 'Venom 3' release date puts in square in the middle of Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (July 5, 2024) and Universal's 'Twisters' (July 19, 2024). Apart from this, Sony Pictures also announced the release of the fourth instalment of the hit franchise 'Bad Boys.'

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the untitled sequel will open over Father's Day weekend on June 14, 2024. That puts the action tentpole up against Disney and Pixar's 'Inside Out 2,' as per Variety. In addition to the revised release dates, Sony made other significant adjustments to their release calendar, including pushing back 'Kraven the Hunter' and a 'Ghostbusters' sequel to 2024 and removing 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' from the schedule, reported Variety.

The 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II' grossed USD 273 million worldwide, while the first 'Bad Boys' made USD 141 million. However, 'Bad Boys for Life' managed to outperform the first and second instalments combined. Directed by Michael Bay, the original Bad Boys introduced viewers to Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), two hip detectives who look to protect a witness to a murder, while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room of their police precinct. (ANI)

Talking about Venom 3, Sony confirmed that a third movie in the Tom Hardy-led franchise was moving forward during CinemaCon in 2022. The first 'Venom' film grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office. Whereas, 'Let There Be Carnage' took a drop amid the pandemic but still earned $502 million worldwide, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

