Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:33 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account; Orchestra from Rio's violent slum crosses Atlantic to play for pope and more
Kanye West Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Oppenheimer' and the story behind those who lost their land to the lab

In the movie "Oppenheimer" the eponymous character played by Cillian Murphy says the proposed site for a secret atomic weapons lab in northern New Mexico has only a boys' school and Indians performing burial rites. But there were homesteaders living on that land.

Orchestra from Rio's violent slum crosses Atlantic to play for pope

Born in one of the most violent slums in Rio de Janeiro, Caué Santos could have never imagined that one day he would cross the Atlantic to perform in Lisbon at an event attended by Pope Francis. For him, it is a dream come true. Santos, 16, is a violinist in an orchestra made up of young musicians from the sprawling Mare "favela", home to more than 140,000 people, where violent police raids and clashes between drug gangs are commonplace.

Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account

Social media platform X reinstated account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence. Ye's account now shows his last post from Dec. 1, a day prior to when his account was suspended on platform X, the new name owner Elon Musk has given Twitter.

 

(With inputs from agencies.)

