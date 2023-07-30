Left Menu

“If a biopic is made on me...” Remo recalls what Saroj Khan once told him

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Remo D'Souza opened up about their interest in working on biopics. Remo recalled working with late choreographer Saroj Khan. They also talked about judging the hip-hop-based reality show, 'Hip-Hop India’ and said that it is different from other reality series. 

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 22:16 IST
“If a biopic is made on me...” Remo recalls what Saroj Khan once told him
Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi and choreographer Remo D'Souza opened up about their interest in working on biopics. Remo recalled working with late choreographer Saroj Khan. They also talked about judging the hip-hop-based reality show, 'Hip-Hop India' and said that it is different from other reality series. During an exclusive conversation with ANI, Remo and Nora opened up about their interest in doing biopics. While talking about working on a biopic on Helen, Nora said, "Of course, I would love to do it."

Remo recalled working with Saroj Khan and said, "She once told me that 'if a biopic is made on me, you will do it' while we were both working together. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I vividly recall working with her, and it was an opportunity to observe her working style and learn. It is a huge opportunity for me because she mentioned that I would make a biopic about her." While talking about the show, both Nora and Remo said that it is going to be different from other reality series.Remo explained, "In other shows, we are interested to know about the background of the contestants but on this, we just focus on their talent and not on any stories. So, in other shows, if we focus on their stories and performance, here we keep aside the all stories and just focus on their talent."

Asked whether they are planning to promote it on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', Remo said it may be possible, "you never know," he replied. Nora further shared her excitement about her upcoming Telugu film and said, "I am very excited and it is really a big opportunity."

'Hip-Hop India' streams on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023