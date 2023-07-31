Entertainment News Roundup: 'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling in second weekend; Orchestra from Rio's violent slum crosses Atlantic to play for pope and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Oppenheimer' and the story behind those who lost their land to the lab

In the movie "Oppenheimer" the eponymous character played by Cillian Murphy says the proposed site for a secret atomic weapons lab in northern New Mexico has only a boys' school and Indians performing burial rites. But there were homesteaders living on that land.

Orchestra from Rio's violent slum crosses Atlantic to play for pope

Born in one of the most violent slums in Rio de Janeiro, Caué Santos could have never imagined that one day he would cross the Atlantic to perform in Lisbon at an event attended by Pope Francis. For him, it is a dream come true. Santos, 16, is a violinist in an orchestra made up of young musicians from the sprawling Mare "favela", home to more than 140,000 people, where violent police raids and clashes between drug gangs are commonplace.

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling in second weekend

Warner Bros' "Barbie" showed no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office, and was set to haul in $93 million in ticket sales Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from media analytics firm Comscore. Director Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" - the year's No. 1 movie, and the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film directed by a woman - has made more than $351 million in the U.S. and Canada since opening on July 21, and nearly $775 million globally, Comscore reported.

Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account

Social media platform X reinstated account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence. Ye's account now shows his last post from Dec. 1, a day prior to when his account was suspended on platform X, the new name owner Elon Musk has given Twitter.

