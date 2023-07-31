Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung has expanded its sports entertainment offering with the addition of FIFA+ to its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus. The announcement comes amidst the ongoing Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

"Collaborations like this are helping us transform the face of FAST. With the inclusion of live content from major sporting events, our TVs are turning into hubs of premium sports content, redefining our understanding of what FAST can offer," said Alex Hole, VP & GM of Samsung Electronics Europe.

The channel features a rich collection of Originals, the Archive and highlights from Men's and Women's games. These include:

The Happiest Man in the World - the genius, maverick, mentor and rebel that is Ronaldinho

Croatia: Defining a Nation - the story of how a group of footballers defined a new nation through football, and

Bravas de Juárez - the inspiring sacrifices behind the dream of a Latin American women’s football team), among countless others

In addition, Samsung TV Plus users in Italy and Brazil can access full live matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the platform.

"Samsung is delighted to be adding the FIFA+ channel to Samsung TV Plus, thereby expanding the roster of sports content available on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices. Launching globally with a rich lineup of curated FIFA+ content will add incredible value to our customers, and with the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 continuing, they'll also be able to experience content that marks the next exciting chapter in the Women’s game," said Richard Jakeman, Head of Business Development at Samsung Electronics Europe.

Samsung TV Plus is available in select countries including South Korea, the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Brazil and Mexico. The mobile app is only available in South Korea, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria and India.