Robert De Niro's 'About My Father' to premiere on Lionsgate Play on August 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 12:42 IST
Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro's comedy movie ''About My Father'' will have its digital premiere on August 25 on Lionsgate Play. A chaotic blend of cultures, the film is based on the real-life story of American comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his father. Directed by Laura Teruso, the movie also stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm and Brett Dier in titular roles.

''I guess you could say it's about a father-son relationship; the father has criticism for the son, the son has criticism for the father. They have a relationship that's not in huge dramatic ways; it's a family comedy. It's the kinda classic thing where Salvo, the father, is not crazy about the prospective in-laws. ''They are a bunch of stiffs and they're not too sure about him either - the prospective son-in-law. But they (in-laws) do pretty well, they're actually pretty nice about it and Salvo - they tolerate Salvo, I guess. There are a couple of scenes where he says 'what are you doing' in this whole situation which is another classic one. I'm sure many families go through that, especially when it's a whole cultural clash,'' De Niro said in a statement. ''About My Father'' is produced by Maniscalco, De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, Brett Dier, and Kim Cattrall.

According to the official synopsis, the film centres around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancee (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family. The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family. The film is written by Austen Earl and Maniscalco.

