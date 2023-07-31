‘Zinda Banda’: Shah Rukh Khan’s peppy track from ‘Jawan’ out now

And the wait is finally over!! Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the first track of his upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan'. The song is out in three languages, the Hindi version of the song is titled 'Zinda Banda', whereas the Tamil version is 'Vandha Edam' and the Telugu version is 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa'.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting Zinda Banda!" In the video, the superstar could be seen grooving along with actor Sanya Malhotra and several other background dancers.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is choreographed by the renowned Shobi, who elevates the infectious energy of the track, which is sure to captivate the audience.

Composer Anirudh expressed his excitement about the song and said,"'Zinda Banda' holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It's also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom. Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It's been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of 'Jawan' as much as I enjoyed creating it." Soon after he shared a glimpse of the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"WHAT A SONG," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Thank you Atlee Anna for giving us Jawan."

"Mass song and mass look of our gorgeous Jawan!" a user commented. The filming of 'Zinda Banda' spanned five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched energy and dance moves. The song is a perfect blend of captivating visuals and Anirudh's infectious beats, promising to get the entire nation grooving along.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. 'Jawan' is SRK's second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK's four-year-long hiatus from films.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

