Left Menu

I'm not somebody who jumps on trends: Athiya Shetty

Actor Athiya Shetty says fashion for her is not about blindly following trends, but discovering her own unique style.The actor, who walked the runway as a showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the ongoing FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week ICW, said she believes in being true to her personality while dressing up.I can be cliche and say fashion is an extension of your personality, but I feel it is something that makes you unique from people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:49 IST
I'm not somebody who jumps on trends: Athiya Shetty

Actor Athiya Shetty says fashion for her is not about blindly following trends, but discovering her own unique style.

The actor, who walked the runway as a showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at the ongoing FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW), said she believes in being true to her personality while dressing up.

''I can be cliche and say fashion is an extension of your personality, but I feel it is something that makes you unique from people. People keep asking what are the dos and don'ts of fashion. I really never had an answer for that. I just feel like you have to be true to yourself. I am not somebody who jumps on trends. I need to feel comfortable and be myself,'' Athiya told PTI on Sunday.

The ''Motichoor Chaknachoor'' actor said it was an honour for her to walk for Anamika, who also designed her champagne pink lehenga for her wedding with Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January.

''I feel life has come full circle because in January it was my wedding and now I am here and I feel like the experience was the same. We were always talking about our inspirations. ''Anamika Khanna is like a child in a candy shop, with amazing and insane ideas. And she will deliver and make sure that happens,'' Athiya said.

According to the designer, her latest collection is about ''love and freedom''.

Perfect for the modern Indian bride and groom, the colour palette for Anamika's collection ranges from silver and gold metallics, to emerald and pearl, pastel pink, blue, ivory and black. The silhouettes were created in the Mumbai-based couturier's signature structured draping, according to the collection note. The ICW concludes on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023