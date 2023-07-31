Celina Jaitley says NCW has taken cognisance of her complaint against Pak journalist

Actor-model Celina Jaitley has said the Ministry for External Affairs has taken up with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi her complaint against a Pakistani journalist who has been allegedly harassing her.

Jaitley said she had written to the National Commission for Women in India who then wrote to MEA.

The actor first spoke about facing harassment by the journalist on social media a few months ago and while she received support from online community, the actor said the person continued to target her with false allegations.

''The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. ''I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter,'' Jaitley wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The former Miss India, who also shared the copy of the MEA letter dated July 18, said the NCW has received a positive response from the MEA, which ''has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident''.

''For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself,'' she said referring to the allegation of the journalist that she had an affair with the late actor and his son, Fardeen Khan.

When contacted, an NCW functionary said, ''We received the complaint and we asked External Affairs Ministry to intervene and the matter was solved then.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)