Will organise 'meaningful, grand' Mysuru Dasara this year; plans afoot to host air show too: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the government has decided to organise Mysuru Dasara in a ''meaningful and grand way'' and is planning to have an ''air show'' as part of the celebrations this year.

The chief minister said this after chairing a Dasara high-level committee meeting here.

Celebrated as ''Nada Habba'' (state festival), Dasara festivities are a grand affair in the palace city of Mysuru every year, depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

''It is the opinion of the members of the Dasara high-level committee to organise Mysuru Dasara Mahotsava in a meaningful and grand way. Dasara is a traditional festival and it should become a people's festival,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

Light decorations across Mysuru, processions, 'Jamboo Savari' (a procession of caparisoned elephants), and tableaus are the main attraction of the Dasara festival, he said. While selecting tableaus this time, it will be ensured that they inform people about the state's traditions, special aspects of various districts, and implementation of the five guarantees schemes of the government, he said.

''Dasara's another main attraction, the torchlight parade, along with cultural events, film festival, Raita (farmers) Dasara, and Yuva (youth) Dasara will be there this year as well,'' he added.

The 10-day event every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms, and attracts large crowds and tourists.

Siddaramaiah said the Dasara celebrations would be inaugurated at Chamundi Hills on October 15 at an auspicious time between 10:15 to 10:30 am after offering prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. A Dasara exhibition will also be inaugurated on the same day.

Light decorations at the palace, important buildings and trees across Mysuru city will begin on October 15 and will remain for a week after the end of the festivities, he said. ''Officials have been told that light decorations should be good and this time and it should be done in nearby areas too.'' The CM said he has asked officials to give priority to local artists from the state in cultural programmes.

Stating that the committee has authorised him to choose the chief guest of the Dasara inauguration, he said he will discuss and decide on it.

''Dasara should be grand, but there should not be any unnecessary spending, and it should attract more tourists,'' he said, adding that the 'Dasara Executive Committee' will submit a proposal on how much funds are needed for the celebrations, and accordingly the government will decide.

Stating that there are also plans to organise an air show during Dasara, Siddaramaiah said he will discuss with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about it.

It has also been decided to organise Dasara in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar as per usual practice.

