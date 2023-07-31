Left Menu

Woman dies in Jaipur after pressure cooker explodes

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old woman died here on Monday after a pressure cooker in her kitchen exploded, police said.

The incident took place when Kiran Kanwar was alone in her house at Bhomia Nagar in the Jhotwara area here, Sub-Inspector Dharam Singh said.

Due to the cooker explosion, the woman's face got completely burnt and she suffered injuries on many parts of her body, he said.

Her neighbours who rushed to her house after hearing the loud noise broke open the door and found her lying dead, following which the police were informed, the SI said.

Kanwar's husband, son and daughter who had gone out at the time of the accident were also informed, he added.

The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, the SI said, adding that the matter has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

