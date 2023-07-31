Shahid Kapoor shares sweet wish for “Preeti” Kiara Advani on her birthday

Actor Shahid Kapoor wished his "Preeti" a.k.a Kiara Advani on her birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Shahid shared a still from the movie and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Preeti! @kiaraaliaadvani Kabir wishes you so much love and happiness."

Shahid and Kiara, who worked together in the blockbuster 'Kabir Singh', share a great bond. "Preeti" was Kiara's character name in 'Kabir Singh'.

Shahid was in fact one of the attendees at Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. As it was Shahid's birthday on February 25, Kiara wished him on social media with a sweet post. It's been four years since Kiara and Shahid's hit film 'Kabir Singh' was released and Shahid still addressed Kiara as "Preeti".

On 'Koffee With Karan 7', Kiara also illustrated how Shahid Kapoor addresses her as "Preeti" still. Shahid teased her how Sidharth must also call out her name in a similar manner. Ahead of her birthday, Kiara Advani jetted off to an undisclosed location on Thursday night with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking to Insta, Kiara shared an adorable selfie from the airport which she captioned, "Time to," followed by an aeroplane emoticon. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Shahid, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)