India Couture Week: Disha Patani raises glam quotient in thigh-high slit ensemble

When it comes to fashion choices, actor Disha Patani never shies from experimenting with different silhouettes and trends. On Monday night, she hopped onto the thigh-high slit trend at India Couture Week and rocked it like a queen.

The 'Malang' star walked the ramp for designer Dolly J in a shimmery silver outfit. The ensemble features a thigh-high slit skirt and a plunging bralette. For glam, she opted for minimal makeup and silver earrings.

On her look, Disha said, "In the morning, I was in basketball shorts and now I'm in this beautiful ensemble. I like being feminine and right now, I feel like a goddess because of Dolly J." Take a look at the pictures from the gala, where Disha turned up the heat on the ramp with her walk.

Disha's parents, sister and brother were seated in the audience, cheering her on as she blazed the ramp. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in 'Project K', which is directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film's official title is 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Disha also has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year. (ANI)

