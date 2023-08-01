Entertainment News Roundup: Coco Lee fans bid farewell to pop diva at her funeral in Hong Kong; Biden talks bullies, grandchildren and compromise on Shetty podcast and more
Coco Lee fans bid farewell to pop diva at her funeral in Hong Kong
Fans, friends and family of the late Hong Kong-born, American singer and song-writer Coco Lee gathered for her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, paying respects to the star who died at the age of 48 after a career spanning three decades. Outside the funeral home in the eastern part of Hong Kong island, nearly one thousand fans, many dressed in black, queued in the summer heat to enter a funeral hall that was opened up to the public after a private service.
Biden talks bullies, grandchildren and compromise on Shetty podcast
President Joe Biden on Monday described how he once bloodied the nose of a neighborhood bully when he was a wee lad, egged on by his Irish-American mother. Biden, who gives few one-on-one interviews and holds few news conferences, taped an extensive interview with British podcaster Jay Shetty, whose "On Purpose" is the No. 1 mental health podcast in the United States, according to analytics firm Chartable.
'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling in second weekend
Warner Bros' "Barbie" showed no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office, and was set to haul in $93 million in ticket sales Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from media analytics firm Comscore. Director Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" - the year's No. 1 movie by first weekend sales, and the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film directed by a woman - has made more than $351 million in the U.S. and Canada since opening on July 21, and nearly $775 million globally, Comscore reported.
Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bowtie while delighting children and adults alike with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday. Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.
Angus Cloud, star of TV show 'Euphoria,' dead at 25
Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria," died on Monday at age 25 just days after the death of his father, his family said in a statement. Cloud played Fezco, an intense drug dealer with a moral code, in the series starring Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett.
