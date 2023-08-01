Jr NTR starts filming for next schedule of 'Devara'

''RRR'' star Jr NTR has started shooting for the next schedule of his Telugu-language feature film ''Devara'' here. According to a press note issued by the makers, the schedule involves a massive water sequence which will be filmed in Hyderabad. ''After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets from today #Devara,'' a post on the official Instagram page of the film read. Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, "Devara" is directed by Kortala Siva. It marks the south star's second collaboration with the filmmaker after 2016's "Janatha Garage".

''Devara'' also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It is scheduled to be released countrywide on April 5, 2024.

