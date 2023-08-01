Left Menu

'OMG 2' receives 'A' certificate from CBFC after a few modifications

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared ''Oh My God 2'' (OMG 2) with ''a few modifications'' following which the movie will release on its scheduled date of August 11 with an 'A' certificate, said an insider on Tuesday.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, was reportedly stuck with the censor board for over two weeks.

''There are no cuts in the film; only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members. ''For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board,'' the insider said.

According to CBFC, 'UA' certification means children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance. An 'A' certificate means adults (aged 18+) can publicly watch a film. ''OMG 2'' features Tripathi as a devotee of believer in Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva. The film is billed as a spiritual sequel of ''OMG – Oh My God!'', which released in 2012. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, ''OMG 2'' is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai, and also stars Yami Gautam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

