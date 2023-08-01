'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 to premiere on Independence Day eve
''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will return for its 15th season on August 14, channel Sony TV has announced.
The long-running quiz game show will air on weekdays at 9 pm.
Sony TV shared the premiere date of ''KBC'' on its official Twitter page Monday night.
''Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein! ''Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati 14th Aug se, Som-Shukr raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par,'' the channel said in the tweet.
Last week, Bachchan said he had started preparing for the 15th edition of the show.
The 80-year-old actor has hosted ''KBC'' since its first season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
