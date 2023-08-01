Left Menu

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 to premiere on Independence Day eve

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:02 IST
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 to premiere on Independence Day eve
  • Country:
  • India

''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will return for its 15th season on August 14, channel Sony TV has announced.

The long-running quiz game show will air on weekdays at 9 pm.

Sony TV shared the premiere date of ''KBC'' on its official Twitter page Monday night.

''Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein! ''Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati 14th Aug se, Som-Shukr raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par,'' the channel said in the tweet.

Last week, Bachchan said he had started preparing for the 15th edition of the show.

The 80-year-old actor has hosted ''KBC'' since its first season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023