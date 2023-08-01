Delhi-based Publishing House Kalamos Inks Three-Book Deal with Indian Thriller Author Fawaz Jaleel for the Yohan Tytler Series

New Delhi (India), August 1: Kalamos, a renowned publishing house based in Delhi, has recently signed an exciting three-book deal with Indian thriller author, Fawaz Jaleel, following the resounding success of his debut book ''Nobody Likes An Outsider,'' the first instalment in the gripping Yohan Tytler murder mystery series.

The much-awaited second book in the Yohan Tytler Series is set to hit bookshelves in October 2023. Although the title is yet to be unveiled, literary sources suggest it promises another exhilarating adventure into the world of crime, secrets, and suspense.

The forthcoming book starts with a chilling incident—the mysterious death of a literary agent in Mumbai—and its intriguing connection to a series of murders across the country, including that of a renowned Bollywood actor in the bustling city of Mumbai. Yohan Tytler, the brilliant and intelligent CBI officer, along with his astute team, Ila Qureshi and Sukumar Azhagu, is summoned to investigate this puzzling case. As the plot unfolds, readers will be taken on a thrilling journey through various parts of India, culminating in a heart-stopping revelation that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

Indian Author Fawaz Jaleel expressed his gratitude to the readers for embracing ''Nobody Likes An Outsider'' and shared his enthusiasm for the second part, promising an intense crime thriller filled with captivating mystery. ''I look forward to hearing what the readers think about it and hope they have a great time cracking the mystery with Yohan, Ila, and Sukumar,'' he said eagerly.

The signing of the three-book deal by Kalamos Publishers has further solidified the author's growing popularity and the series' success. Founder of Kalamos Publishers, Anuj Kumar, expressed his delight in collaborating with Fawaz Jaleel, while keeping the details of the deal under wraps for now. "We are very excited to work closely with Fawaz on the Yohan Tytler series. This entire story is an enigma that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, and we are eagerly waiting to unveil it over the course of time." In addition to the literary achievements, the Yohan Tytler series has also caught the attention of a Mumbai-based production house, securing a cinematic adaptation deal. Fans can look forward to experiencing the thrill on the big screens soon, as the book's silver screen journey is already in the works. An alumnus of Madras Christian College and Azim Premji University, Fawaz's third book is set for a 2024 release which is a new series and not a part of the Yohan Tytler set. The author, born in Vilakkudy, Kerala is currently based out of Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)