Kartik Aryan unveils first look of 'Chandu Champion', finishes first shoot schedule of film

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared his first look from the upcoming film Chandu Champion and said he has wrapped the first shoot schedule of the Kabir Khan directorial in London, UK. According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.Kartik, 32, unveiled the first look on Instagram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:47 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

