Kartik Aryan unveils first look of 'Chandu Champion', finishes first shoot schedule of film

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared his first look from the upcoming film ''Chandu Champion'' and said he has wrapped the first shoot schedule of the Kabir Khan directorial in London, UK. According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik, 32, unveiled the first look on Instagram. ''When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling Proud to be playing a Real Hero A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London,'' the actor posted. The film will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films such as ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' and ''83''. The movie is set to hit the screens on June 14 next year.

