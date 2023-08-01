Looking forward to shooting rest of Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino': Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are set to star in Anurag Basu's ''Metro... In Dino'', said they are excited about finishing work on the upcoming film.

The actors were speaking on the sidelines of the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week, where they walked the ramp for designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil here on Monday.

Aditya said it has been ''a fun few days'' shooting ''Metro... In Dino''. He previously collaborated with Basu on the 2020 film ''Ludo''.

''We have started shooting, the bulk of the shooting is ahead of us... Looking forward to the rest of it. Anurag Basu is always a treat to work with. It's always fun to work on his sets,'' ''The Night Manager'' star told PTI.

''It's been a brief schedule, can't wait to get into more of it and hoping to get on the set with sir soon,'' said Sara, whose latest release was ''Zara Hatke Zara Bachke''.

While Aditya looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, Sara donned a dust pink lehenga with intricate embroidery.

Shantanu & Nikhil showcased 'Etheria', their 2023 bridal couture collection, where they drew inspiration from the duo's travels across Italy, especially a town called Catania in Sicily.

''Inspired by the grandeur of Roman palaces, a seamless fusion of Indian and Roman influences creates a tapestry of magnificence that ignites the imagination,'' the designers said in the collection note.

The clothing line for women explored exaggerated ornate veils paired with bejewelled capes and gloves as well as cocktail gowns which the brand revisited with a lens of splendour. The menswear comprised regal three-piece layering with ornamented tuxedos, glittering in crystals and beautiful glass beads.

Aditya and Sara walked to Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's ''The Power of Love'' and Nikhil said he got the idea to use the song after he came across it on an audio streaming service.

''Music inspires us a lot. In my office, we sit down and tracks come on Spotify. Andrea Bocelli was playing one day and I was draping a blouse and I said ok let's be the tone for the show. So, that's how that happened,'' the designer told PTI.

The other models, however, walked on the ramp to the dramatised instrumental versions of rock songs such as ''Bohemian Rhapsody'', ''Believer'', ''Rollin' in the Deep'', ''Phantom of the Opera: Overture'' and ''Sweet Child of Mine''.

The colour palette of 'Etheria' ranged from black, blue, red, maroon, beige, and nude along with metallic bronze and gold and pastel green.

The fashion gala will come to a close on Wednesday.

