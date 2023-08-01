Left Menu

Greater Noida: Journalist alleges cruelty by husband, in-laws

She also alleged being pressured into providing them with money.The woman said she got married in 2017 but her husband and in-laws did not like her going out for work.

The Greater Noida police on Tuesday said they have launched an investigation after a journalist alleged cruelty by her husband and his parents, claiming she was forced by them to quit her career in television news.

The journalist, 30, who has now taken to YouTube for work, claimed she was harassed by her husband and in-laws to the point that she even contemplated suicide. She also alleged being pressured into providing them with money.

The woman said she got married in 2017 but her husband and in-laws did not like her going out for work. "Under their pressure, I had to leave the job. I didn't have any means of earning, so a few days ago I started my YouTube channel. Unfortunately, even after I left the job, the behaviour of my husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law did not change. On the contrary, they became more aggressive and threatening," the journalist claimed.

"After a heated argument on July 25, my mother-in-law even threatened to throw me out of the house. I got married in November 2017. We had a love marriage. But that too was built on the foundation of lies," the woman said, alleging she was deceived by her husband into marrying him. Police said an FIR was lodged at Beta 2 police station on Monday on the woman's complaint and they have launched an investigation.

"The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty by husband, in-laws) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace). None of the accused has been arrested yet. An investigation has been started to ascertain facts of the matter," a police officer told PTI.

