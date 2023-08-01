Left Menu

Poland calls in Ukrainian ambassador in response to Ukrainian comments

Updated: 01-08-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:38 IST
Poland called in the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw on Tuesday in response to the "comments of representatives of Ukrainian authorities", Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet did not specify what comments it referred to.

