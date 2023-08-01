Poland calls in Ukrainian ambassador in response to Ukrainian comments
Poland called in the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw on Tuesday in response to the "comments of representatives of Ukrainian authorities", Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
The tweet did not specify what comments it referred to.
