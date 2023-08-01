Left Menu

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran their house in his struggling days

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to extend his support to his daughter and actor Pooja Bhatt.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:57 IST
Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt (Image source: Jio Cinema). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to extend his support to his daughter and actor Pooja Bhatt. Bhatt's appearance in the reality show during the ongoing "Family Week" turned out to be a treat for Bollywood lovers. The veteran director shared several anecdotes from his life.

He also opened up about how Pooja became the bread earner in his family during tough times. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Mahesh Bhatt also gave a piece of advice to contestant Manisha Rani. He said to her 'Is shor meh khamoshi ke maayne samjo'. Upon Manisha's request to seek advice on her career, Mahesh graciously imparted his invaluable wisdom.

He advised her to be true to herself. Pooja is Mahesh’s daughter with Kiran Bhatt Aka Lorraine Bright who he married in 1970. Kiran and Mahesh also have a son named Rahul. In 1986, Mahesh married Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

