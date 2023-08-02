'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Left Menu

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her Euphoria co-star who died this week at age 25.Im so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh Im smiling now just thinking of it, the actor said in an Instagram post Tuesday.Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried.

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her "Euphoria" co-star who died this week at age 25.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," the actor said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given.

Zendaya said Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series, was someone who embodied the phrase "light up any room they entered''.

"I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment," Zendaya's post said.

Fellow "Euphoria" co-star Sydney Sweeney also posted a touching tribute to Cloud on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Cloud hugging.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I'm struggling to find all the words," her post said, adding that she feels "blessed to have known you in this lifetime." "This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run," the post said.

Cloud hadn't acted before he was cast in "Euphoria." He was cast after being discovered while walking down the street in New York. In addition to the hit series, which hasn't started filming its third season, Cloud had a supporting role in his first film, "The Line," a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year's Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in "Scream 6".

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion the actor pushed back against. "It does bother me when people are like, It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.' I'm like, Why don't you go and do that?' It's not that simple," Cloud told Variety. "I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me."

