Left Menu

Noted art director Nitin Desai found hanging at his studio near Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 11:14 IST
Noted art director Nitin Desai found hanging at his studio near Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found hanging on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding they are investigating the case from all angles.

''Desai's body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at the N D Studios,'' Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The studio is located in Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, Gharge said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'', ''Lagaan'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'' and ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023