Noted art director Nitin Desai found hanging at his studio near Mumbai

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found hanging on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding they are investigating the case from all angles.

''Desai's body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at the N D Studios,'' Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The studio is located in Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, Gharge said.

Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

He was known for his art work in films like ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'', ''Lagaan'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'' and ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo''.

