Left Menu

Industry colleagues condole noted art director Nitin Desai's demise

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:02 IST
Industry colleagues condole noted art director Nitin Desai's demise
  • Country:
  • India

Film personalities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Siddhartha Basu, and Neil Nitin Mukesh on Wednesday paid tributes to renowned art director Nitin Desai, calling him a ''genius'' and a ''positive soul''.

Desai, a four-time National Award winner, was found hanging on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding they are investigating the case from all angles.

Basu, who worked with Desai on popular reality shows such as ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' and ''Dus Ka Dum'', said he was shocked to hear about the passing of his ''friend and artistic collaborator''.

''He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster, Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna.. Conjuring world class installations on an industrial scale. Om shanti,'' Basu wrote on Twitter.

Desai was known for his art work in films such as ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'', ''Lagaan'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'' and ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo''. In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Neil said it is difficult to accept the heartbreaking news of Desai's death. The late art director worked on ''Jail'', the 2009 film starring the actor.

''Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti,'' he wrote on the microblogging site. Actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered Desai as a soft-spoken visionary.

''Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. ''My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti (sic),'' Deshmukh tweeted.

The news of Desai's demise is ''devastating'', said filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

''I can't believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be missed,'' Gupta tweeted.

Actor Parineeti Chopra said she was ''heartbroken'' to hear about Desai's passing. ''His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir,'' she wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023