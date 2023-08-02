Noted art director Nitin Desai found hanging at his studio near Mumbai

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, a four-time National Award winner, was found hanging on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official said, adding they are investigating the case from all angles.

Desai, 57, who owned the N D Studios in Raigad, served as the art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

Mahesh Baldi, an independent MLA from Uran area under which Desai's studio comes, while talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex claimed the art director was facing a financial crisis and may have committed suicide due to it.

''Desai's body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at the N D Studios,'' Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The studio is located in Karjat area of Raigad, about 50 km from Mumbai.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, the official said.

The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, Gharge said.

Besides police, a team of doctors and forensic science experts were at the spot and conducting a probe into the incident.

MLA Mahesh Baldi claimed Desai may have committed suicide, most likely at around 4 - 4.30 am.

''He was in deep financial trouble. I met him one or two months ago where he spoke about the financial problems. He said the N D Studio wasn't functioning, shootings were not happening. He hoped that work will come after the monsoon. Financial crisis was the reason why he took this step,'' Baldi further claimed.

According to a local resident, who reached the studio after receiving information about the incident, said Desai came to the studio late Tuesday night.

Desai was found hanging at the centre stage of a mega floor inside the studio, a prominent place where most of the shows were conducted, he said.

After getting information about the incident, Desai's relatives also reached the studio, he added. Desai was known for his art work in films like ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'', ''Lagaan'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'' and ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo''. In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

