New book tells story of young girl overcoming adversity against all odds

A new book by activist and Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ruchira Gupta aims to inspire and create greater awareness around sex trafficking, bodily autonomy and the fight to education.

Based on true events, ''I Kick and I Fly'', published by Rock the Boat (Oneworld Publications) and distributed by HarperCollins India, is an ''extraordinary and inspiring story'' of a young girl overcoming adversity against all odds.

The story revolves around 14-year-old Heera living on the outskirts of Bihar's red light district. Her father plans to sell her into the sex trade to pay off the family's debts but after watching her cousin suffer this fate, Heera is determined to find a way out.

A chance encounter introduces her to the power of Kung Fu. Through martial arts, Heera learns to harness her own strength to protect herself and those around her.

''When her best friend goes missing, Heera suspects the worst. So she embarks on a daring rescue mission -- one that will take her straight into the path of danger and halfway across the world,'' read the description of the book.

Sex trafficking is said to be the second largest organised crime in the world, and as per the International Labour Organization there are over ''40 million'' victims of human trafficking globally.

According to Gupta, she started writing ''I Kick and I Fly'' when a 14-year-old just like Heera won a gold medal in a karate competition in Forbesganj and was being groomed for prostitution along with other girls in her lane.

''Heera's story is a story of hope in spite of great odds. It's about our bodies -- who they belong to and the command they can give us. It is the story of a community that resolves to make change contagious and succeeds. I hope you find a friend in Heera who will give you some clues to making the changes you would like in your own life,'' the author writes in the book.

''I Kick and I Fly'', priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

