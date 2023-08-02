'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Lagaan' art director Nitin Desai, whose firm defaulted on loan, found dead

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, the creator of lavish sets for films such as "Jodhaa Akbar" and ''Lagaan'' as well as the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", was found hanging at his studio in Karjat near Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was 57.

Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, according to an insolvency petition filed in a bankruptcy court last week.

"Desai's body was found hanging with a rope in the morning at N D Studios,'' Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge told reporters, adding it seemed to be a case of suicide and the case was being investigated from all angles.

Desai's body was taken to state-run J J Hospital in Central Mumbai, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted by a panel of five doctors, he said.

Mobile phones and electronic devices found in the premises were seized and they will be examined, said the SP, adding statements of his attendants and caretakers at the sprawling facility were recorded as part of investigation.

His last rites will be performed inside N D Studios itself as per wishes of his family, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at the Khalapur police station, said Gharge.

Police rushed to the studio in Karjat town in Raigad district, about 50 km from Mumbai, as soon as information of his death came in.

Police found some audio notes in a voice recorder and they are being examined with the help of cyber forensic experts, another official said.

Desai, who came to the studio after Tuesday midnight, had asked one of his employees to visit the facility in the morning to collect the voice recorder, he said.

The employee, a local resident, came to the studio on Wednesday morning and went to the place mentioned in the voice recorder where he found Desai hanging, he said.

The noted art director was found hanging at the centre stage of a mega floor inside the studio, a prominent place where most of the shows were conducted, said the official.

The employee later handed over the voice recorder to police, said the official.

Desai's company had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020.

His company is engaged in the business of organising, maintaining, operating replicas of historical monuments and providing facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls and recreation centres.

Mahesh Baldi, the Independent MLA from Uran in Raigad district, told reporters that the art director was in deep financial trouble and may have ended his life because of that.

He may have taken the extreme step around 4-4.30 am, said the MLA.

''I met him one or two months ago where he spoke about the financial problems. He said the N D Studios wasn't functioning, shootings were not happening. He hoped that work will come after the monsoon,'' Baldi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray besides film industry personalities expressed grief over Desai's death.

Shinde, in a tweet, said Desai's death was shocking and unfortunate.

"For me personally and for the film industry it is a very painful day," said the CM.

Shinde recalled Desai's association with the Tembhi Naka Navratri Utsav in Thane city, the political turf of the CM, and said there was always an excitement for what he created every year.

The Tembhi Naka Navratri Utsav is a famed event and was started by Shinde's mentor late Anand Dighe.

Pawar said with Desai's demise, the state has lost a great Marathi entrepreneur with a penchant for innovation and willingness to work hard.

This is a big blow to the industry, tweeted the former Union minister.

"The passing away of Desai is sad and painful," Pawar added.

Talking to reporters, Culture Minister Mungantiwar said the country and the state have lost a fine artist.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said in Desai's death India has lost an artist of enormous talent.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Desai worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ashutosh Gowariker, creating sprawling sets for scores of films, including ''Devdas'', ''Swades'', ''Jodhaa Akbar'', ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' and ''Parinda''. The art director and production designer also worked for Marathi films and numerous TV shows.

His company ND's Art World is engaged in the business of organising, maintaining, operating replicas of historical monuments and providing facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls and recreation centres.

His sudden death shocked the film industry with Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Dutt, Resul Pookutty, Madhur Bhandarkar and Siddhartha Basu, among others, sending their condolences.

Desai's death was a ''terrible loss'' to the film industry, said Hema Malini.

''Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets... May he find peace wherever he is,'' she tweeted.

Bajpayee said it would take him some time to process the death of ''a great artiste and lovely friend''.

Desai was ''one of the best production designers we had'', said filmmaker Rahul Dholakia.

''I met and worked with him on Hum Panchi Ek Daal ke - heartfelt condolences to his team, his family and the staff at ND studio,'' said the director in a tweet.

Basu, who worked with Desai on the popular reality shows ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' and ''Dus Ka Dum'', said he was shocked to hear about the passing of his ''friend and artistic collaborator''.

''He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster, Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna.. Conjuring world class installations on an industrial scale. Om shanti,'' Basu wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, who worked with the late designer on films such as ''Traffic Signal'', ''Fashion'' and ''Jail'', said Desai will be missed.

''His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti,'' Bhandarkar said.

Sound designer Resul Pookutty said he was ''shocked beyond belief'' to learn about Desai's death.

''Always smiling, creative, problem solver, ambitious and a man who walked ahead of an Industry, my dear #NitinDesai You will be missed… Everybody is fighting a battle that we don't know about.. strength to the family…'' the Oscar winner tweeted.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said it is difficult to accept the heartbreaking news.

The late art director worked on ''Jail'', the 2009 film starring the actor.

''Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti,'' he wrote on the microblogging site.

