Nitin Desai's last rites to take place at ND Studios, body sent for postmortem

National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and police are still doing the investigation. As per the latest update, his body has been sent for postmortem to JJ Hospital, according to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:39 IST
Nitin Chandrakant Desai (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and police are still doing the investigation. As per the latest update, his body has been sent for postmortem to JJ Hospital, according to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge. He informed the media that his last rites will be performed at ND Studios. Gharge said, “This morning Shri Nitin Desai's dead body was found in ND Studios. The complaint of his sudden death has been filed at Khalapur Police Station. We are doing the investigation. His family members have told us that his last rites will take place at ND Studios. His body has been taken for postmortem to JJ Hospital. Whatever devices we have found at the location including mobile phones and other stuff and electronic devices have been ceased and we are investigating them. We have also taken the statement of his caretaker and driver and doing the investigations.”

According to police Desai’s body was found hanging in his ND studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai. "Police were informed by a worker on the set. When the police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case," Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Desai worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

