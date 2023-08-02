Had lot of fun creating 'Guns & Gulaabs': Raj Nidimoru

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Wednesday said he and his writing partner Krishna DK love blending genres together and they got an opportunity to do just that with their first Netflix series ''Guns & Gulaabs'', which is set in the 1990s.

Raj, one-half of the acclaimed writer duo Raj & DK known for hit titles such as ''Stree'', ''The Family Man'', and ''Farzi'', said they let themselves free for the upcoming show.

''We completely let ourselves loose on something we always have loved, this genre mashup. We had a lot of fun creating it,'' Raj said at the trailer launch of ''Guns & Gulaabs'' here.

The event was also attended by DK, co-writer Suman Kumar, as well as actors Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Dulquer Salmaan.

''This is also a throwback to our initial films like '99', 'Shor in the City'. That kind of genre and energy. In a way, it's us going back to our own early sensibilities,'' added DK, who serves as co-creator on the show with Raj.

This is the fourth web series collaboration for Raj & DK, following Prime Video's ''The Family Man'', ''Unpaused'' anthology (segment 'Glitch'), and ''Farzi''.

Set in the 1990s, ''Guns & Gulaabs'' follows the story of a lovestruck mechanic Paana Tipu (Rajkummar), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Adarsh Gourav), an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos Arjun Verma (Dulquer), and a killer called 4-cut Atmaram (Gulshan).

Asked who defined the '90s era for him, Rajkummar said it has always been superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

''The one and only Mr Shah Rukh Khan sa'ab. The most handsome 'jawan' of all,'' he said, referencing Shah Rukh's upcoming film.

Dulquer also mentioned Shah Rukh as an inspiration as he talked about his hit Telugu film ''Sita Ramam'' (2022) was an ode to the superstar's romance films from the 1990s.

''No matter how hard I try, the romantic tag always finds me. It became stronger with 'Sita Ramam'. I think 'Sita Ramam' was my 'DDLJ' ('Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' starring Shah Rukh),'' he added.

From the time period, music to fashion, the force of nostalgia is strong in ''Guns & Gulaabs'' and the creator duo said it is because the '90s were a ''simpler'' era.

''Life is too easy now and quick. (In the '90s), there was a lot more effort... you had to work hard at everything and so the results were also sweeter in every single aspect of life. I think it's in our nature to look back at the time we were in. Nostalgia is a part of us and there is always a charm. As soon as you think about the past, there's a charm to it. It brings a smile to your face,'' said Raj.

DK said the concept of nostalgia will differ from generation to generation.

''Of course, that's what we feel today. Thirty years from now, there will be a generation of people saying 'Oh 2020's were an amazing period with social media.' I read this somewhere a while back that 'nostalgia is roughly 30-40 years before your time'. People like us, who bring out films and series and studios, can relate,'' he added.

Rajkummar, who previously worked with Raj & DK on the horror comedy ''Stree'', said he wants to work with the writers again and again.

''I know them right from 'Stree' times. They think what no one else does. I want to be in all projects done by Raj & DK. Be it 'The Family Man', 'Farzi', etc. I love the world they create.

''As a '90s kid, I love this world. It's like the most amazing era. Landlines, writing love letters, music, Nadeem-Shravan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Anu Malik. It was great. I got a chance to go back to that generation,'' the National Award winner said.

Dulquer, who is making his web series debut with ''Guns & Gulaabs'', said working on the show was an exciting experience for him.

''I have never made any grand plans in my career. Be it venturing out in different languages or format content. Getting a call from Raj & DK was a validation in itself. The world building of the show is so unique even for them and I love that an amazing cast was already on board. This was a no-brainer for me... The long format (of storytelling) allows you to live with the role longer (than in case of a film),'' he added.

Gulshan, fresh from the success of the Prime Video series ''Dahaad'', said Raj & DK give the cast full legroom to improvise and ideate with the script.

''We started discussing what else we can do with the role. We discussed the look, the colour of the teeth or the weapon. It all began about two-three months before the shoot began,'' he said, quipping he contracted COVID-19 from Raj days after he started shooting for ''Guns & Gulaabs'' during the second wave of the pandemic.

Kumar, who co-wrote the series with Raj & DK, said the story underwent ''about 20-25 iterations''.

''It was a rigorous and lonely writing process. This madness started years ago,'' said Kumar.

''Guns & Gulaabs'', directed and produced by Raj & DK, will arrive on Netflix on August 18. It also stars Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor and the late Satish Kaushik.

