‘Guns & Gulaabs’ trailer launch: RajKummar Rao calls Shah Rukh Khan “most ‘jawan’ actor…”

Actor RajKummar Rao on Wednesday at the trailer launch of his upcoming comedy thriller series 'Guns & Gulaabs' called Shah Rukh Khan "the most 'jawan' actor." During a press conference in Delhi, on being asked which Bollywood actor he credits the most for making the 90s special, RajKummar said, "One and only Mr Shah Rukh Khan, the most jawan actor of our times."

Later on, while talking exclusively to ANI, RajKummar said, "Everything that he (Shah Rukh Khan) has done from 'Dil Se', 'DDLJ' to 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', everything that he has done I love all of them." Sharing his experience of working with Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah in 'Guns & Gulaabs', RajKummar shared with ANI, "It was amazing, both are very good actors and when there are good actors, your job becomes a lot easier because you know they are all there and you'll make the scene better together.

On being asked that the theme of 'Guns & Gulaabs' slightly resembles Anurag Kashyap's film 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' so will it be able to create an impact as Anurag's iconic film? The 'Stree' actor told ANI, "No I think it's very different, you can't compete. This is a very different series and that is a very different film. This is a Raj and DK creation that was Anurag sir's creation. So I think it's very different from Gangs of Wasseypur. The film as we all know is a cult ofcourse I am a part of that." Talking about his upcoming horror comedy film 'Stree 2' RajKummar told ANI, "The shoot is going on right now only that much I can tell you. But yes hold your horses, and sabar ka fal meetha hi hoga."

Talking about 'Guns & Gulaabs,' Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read. The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and T.J. Bhanu, in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 18. (ANI)

