Pope Francis urges Europe to work for peace as he lands in Portugal for World Youth Day

Pope Francis blasted Portugal's clergy for the "scandal" of clergy sex abuse, saying their actions had marred the church and helped drive the faithful away, as he opened a trip to Portugal on Wednesday with marching orders for the Catholic hierarchy to change their ways and treat victims better.

Francis waded head-on into the scandal roiling the Portuguese church upon arrival in Lisbon, where he is visiting for five days to open the first World Youth Day Catholic festival since the COVID-19 pandemic. His visit comes after a panel of experts hired by the Portuguese church reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls may have been abused by church personnel since 1950, in the latest reckoning of a European church of its legacy of abuse and cover-up.

Prior to the report, Portuguese church officials had insisted there had only been a handful of cases. After its release, they bungled their response by initially refusing to remove named abusers from ministry or to compensate victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)