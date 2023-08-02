Left Menu

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ashoke Pandit pay their last tribute to art director Nitin Desai

Neil Nitin Mukesh (Image source/ANI), Nitin Desai (Image source: Twitter), Ashoke Pandit (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The sudden passing away of veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has left the entertainment industry in shock. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in his last tribute called him a "legend" and said it is difficult to find a person like him today. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he shared his memory of him.

Neil told ANI, "This is the most painful news I got this morning. I have given him the status of my father. I used to give him a lot of respect and loved him a lot. He not only recognizes artists but people also. I worked with him on a number of projects. I was working in the ND Studio while shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Jail'. Then did 'Indu Sarkar' in ND Studio. The way he did 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' on such a large scale, we even remember him today for it and always praise him. He was a legend. I am upset and sad with the way he has gone. A huge number of fans must be upset with his passing away." He further shared a memory associated with him and added, "I have beautiful memories with him. When I was directing my first advertisement, I asked him for help and he said that there is no point in saying "no". So, getting a person like him today is really difficult and very few people like him are born. I just pray to God to give strength to his family and I really want to meet them all. "

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also remembered the late art director. He spoke about his contribution to the film industry. He added, "It's really shocking for the entire film and TV industry that we have lost such an iconic art director Nitin Desai Sahab. We could never imagine that we will lose Nitin Desai ji like this. A person who was respected by everybody in the industry. A man who created huge sets and huge visuals Whenever any director or any maker or any producer was imagining something big to be done that big was not successful till the time he didn't involve Nitin Desai Sahab. It is a great tragedy. It's a great loss for the industry and we are all really shocked. We are all pained by the loss of a great friend of ours, an iconic maker, director, art director and a great human being. The industry is really sad. On behalf of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPAA) and the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), we send condolence to the family and to the entire industry. It's really a great loss. A man with a vision is no more with us."

According to police Desai's body was found hanging in his ND Studio in Karjat, some 80 km outside Mumbai. Desai worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai', and 'Panipat', among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

