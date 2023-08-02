Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' trailer release date changed, check out

Trailer for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Ghoomer, which was supposed to launch on Thursday, will now be unveiled on a new date

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:34 IST
Poster of Ghoomer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Trailer for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Ghoomer, which was supposed to launch on Thursday, will now be unveiled on a new date. As per the information shared by the film's team, the makers will now release the trailer on August 4 (Friday).

'Ghoomer' portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. It is helmed by R Balki. Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

‘Ghoomer’ is also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). It will be screened on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands. Excited about the film's premiere at IFFM, Abhishek and Balki in a joint statement said, "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer' is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of 'Ghoomer'."

Saiyami added, "I am thrilled and extremely honoured that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I'm so glad it's finally come true. For me this film is much beyond the sport. It's a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching this film at IFFM for the first time. Couldn't have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shane Warne to showcase our film." (ANI)

