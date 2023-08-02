Left Menu

Prit Kamani shares how he relates to his role in 'Half CA'

Actor Prit Kamani, who plays Tejas in the web show, ‘Half CA’, shared that while growing up he was completely dedicated to his studies and also spoke about how he relatable is his character in the series. 

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:49 IST
Prit Kamani shares how he relates to his role in 'Half CA'
Prit Kamani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Prit Kamani, who plays Tejas in the web show, 'Half CA', shared that while growing up he was completely dedicated to his studies and also spoke about how he relatable is his character in the series. He said, "I like to research about various subjects. I was generally an above-average student in school, but during my boards, I hit it out of the park. I was an IGCSE student and held a world rank in Biology. Then I switched to commerce and later went on to pursue BMM which comes under Arts. So all in all, I am a learner."

He also shared how he relates to his character in the show, "The fact that he's a charming, carefree, fun-loving Bombay boy, that brings us quite close. But personally, I try to discover the character in me rather than becoming a different person. Because if there's a shade of me, then I can be the only one to play that character in the whole world" 'Half CA' features actors such as Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Rohan Joshi, and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles. The web series revolves around a young girl pursuing CA and the hardships that she faces in the quest to clear one of the toughest professional exams. Her cousin Niraj is a CA aspirant who has failed two CA finals and is nicknamed as 'Half CA', which means that he has all the information of a CA but hasn't become one.

'Half CA' streams on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023