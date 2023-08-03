Left Menu

CM Adityanath expects Film City project to start within 6 monthsLucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sa'

PTI | Lucnow | Updated: 03-08-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 00:10 IST
CM Adityanath expects Film City project to start within 6 monthsLucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sa'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Film City project should get off the ground within six months.

''Film City will play an important role in changing the perception of Uttar Pradesh,'' the CM who chaired a high level meeting on the film city project was quoted as saying in an official release.

Adityanath said the development of Film City should be ensured by assessing the new challenges and new scenarios.

He said that while keeping the size of Film City unchanged, it should be developed in a phased manner.

The chief minister said that with the development of this world-class film city, artists from Uttar Pradesh, as well as other states, would get a chance to perform. They will be able to fulfil their dreams while staying in the state.

The Film City will attract both serial and reality show producers along with the filmmakers, he said, adding that this will create new employment opportunities in the state's service sector, hotel industry, tourism sector, and other sectors, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023