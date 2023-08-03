Left Menu

Kurt Cobain mementos, Elvis Presley web domain hit the auction block

"I would expect this one to probably fall in the couple of hundred thousand range conservatively," Kruse said. The “Artifacts of Hollywood & Music” online sale, on August 26, will feature over 350 lots from singers, actors and movie costumes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 02:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 02:51 IST
Kurt Cobain mementos, Elvis Presley web domain hit the auction block

An electric guitar once owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, and could fetch upward of $200,000. Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale.

"I think we are going to see some great activity on that guitar," said lead auctioneer, Brigitte Kruse. "I would expect this one to probably fall in the couple of hundred thousand range conservatively," Kruse said.

The "Artifacts of Hollywood & Music" online sale, on August 26, will feature over 350 lots from singers, actors and movie costumes. Custom-made jewelry owned by Elvis Presley is expected to also sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, while the sale of an internet domain with the King of Rock 'n' Roll's name will make for a unique lot at the auction.

"ElvisPresley.com ... owned by a client of ours" would love to see this go to someone who could utilize it, said Kruse. The domain cannot be used for e-commerce and is conservatively estimated at $100,000.

Movie props such as sunglasses worn by Jamie Fox in the blockbuster hit in 2006 "Dreamgirls", along with the ring and wristwatch he wore in the film will also be up for sale. Cars from various films are also among the lots. Vehicles from "The Fast and Furious" franchise and one of the five jump cars from "Thelma and Louise" (1991) are up for sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023