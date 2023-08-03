Left Menu

Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor passes away

Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtras Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said.He was 81.He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:53 IST
Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said.

He was 81.

He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said. Born in 1942, Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor had been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. He had also been a member of the state legislative council.

He penned several popular poems and songs, including ''Jagala Prem Arpave'', ''Ganga Wahu De Nirmal'' and ''Divelaganichi Vel'', and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like ''Ek Hota Vidushak'', ''Jait Re Jait'', ''Sarja'' and others.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

His last rites will be performed at his native place Palaskheda in Aurangabad district, a family member said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023