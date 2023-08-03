Entertainment News Roundup: Lizzo sued by former dancers, accused of creating hostile work environment; Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lizzo sued by former dancers, accused of creating hostile work environment

Three former dancers for Grammy-winning singer Lizzo accused her of creating a hostile work environment, including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behavior, in a lawsuit released on Tuesday. The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court named Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, court documents showed.

Dua Lipa sued by 'talk box' musician in latest 'Levitating' lawsuit

Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song "Levitating." Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa's hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song's original recording.

Hollywood saves India's PVR Inox as Bollywood bombs at box office

International cinema helped India's biggest movie operator PVR Inox post a rise in first-quarter revenue as Hindi films failed to bring moviegoers to theatres. A struggling Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood, coupled with the popularity of streaming services, has made it difficult for traditional theatres to bring in more people.

Kurt Cobain mementos, Elvis Presley web domain hit the auction block

An electric guitar once owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, and could fetch upward of $200,000. Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale.

At striking actors' hangout bar, tiny residual checks no longer a joke

For actors trying to make it in Hollywood, a small residual check from one of their first jobs used to prompt laughter, and at one neighborhood watering hole, a drink on the house. Residuals Tavern provided a free beer to any performer who brought in a check for less than $1 from reruns of TV shows or movies and posted the check on a wall.

Japan opening of 'Barbie' marred by controversy ahead of nuclear memorials

The Japan opening of "Barbie" was dealt additional setbacks after a voice actor spoke out against a controversial grassroots marketing movement for the hit film and the U.S. ambassador caught flack for promoting the film online. "Barbie", which stars Margot Robbie in the title role, recently grossed $800 million in global box office, helped in part by a viral "Barbenheimer" meme that paired the film with a biopic of nuclear bomb scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer that opened at the same time.

Striking Hollywood writers to hold first talks with studios in three months

Hollywood's striking writers and major studios have agreed to hold talks on Friday for the first time since their strike began over higher pay demands in May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said on Tuesday. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), reached out to the WGA and requested for a meeting, the WGA negotiating committee told its members in a statement that was shared with Reuters.

Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, a nerdy character who wore a gray suit and red bowtie while delighting children and adults alike with his distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh, has died, a post on his Instagram account said on Monday. Reubens, 70, died overnight after a years-long battle with cancer, the post said.

