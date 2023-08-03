Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao announce first pregnancy

Model couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, best known for featuring on the reality TV show ''Bigg Boss 9: Double Trouble'', are set to welcome their first child.

Sequeira, 43, and Rao, 34, shared the news on their Instagram pages on Wednesday evening.

''Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can't wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! ''Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle plus One,'' they said in a joint statement.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, also shared a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot which showed them twinning in pink as Rao showed off her baby bump.

After 2015's ''Bigg Boss: Double Trouble'', Sequeira and Rao participated in the ninth season of the reality dance competition ''Nach Baliye'' in 2019.

