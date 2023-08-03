Left Menu

Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao announce first pregnancy

Model couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, best known for featuring on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9 Double Trouble, are set to welcome their first child.Sequeira, 43, and Rao, 34, shared the news on their Instagram pages on Wednesday evening.Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we cant wait to meet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:20 IST
Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao announce first pregnancy
  • Country:
  • India

Model couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, best known for featuring on the reality TV show ''Bigg Boss 9: Double Trouble'', are set to welcome their first child.

Sequeira, 43, and Rao, 34, shared the news on their Instagram pages on Wednesday evening.

''Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can't wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! ''Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support.. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle plus One,'' they said in a joint statement.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, also shared a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot which showed them twinning in pink as Rao showed off her baby bump.

After 2015's ''Bigg Boss: Double Trouble'', Sequeira and Rao participated in the ninth season of the reality dance competition ''Nach Baliye'' in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023