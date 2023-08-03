Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor passes away; Maha CM Shinde, Sharad Pawar mourn his death

Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, a Padma Shri recipient and popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said.

He was 81.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar and many other leaders expressed grief over his demise.

Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said.

Born at Palaskheda in Aurangabad district in 1942, the poet and lyricist had been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. He had also been a member of the state legislative council.

He penned several popular poems and songs, including ''Jagala Prem Arpave'', ''Ganga Wahu De Nirmal'' and ''Divelaganichi Vel'', and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like ''Ek Hota Vidushak'', ''Jait Re Jait'', ''Sarja'' and others.

The renowned poet had reminisced how custard apples cultivated in his farm came to be named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

A large number of patrons called the fruit 'Latafal' instead of 'sitafal', the common name for the tropical fruit, Mahanor had told PTI.

The Padma Shri recipient had said the custard apples, grown in his farm in Palaskheda village, which is near the world-famous Ajanta caves, managed to stay alive despite the land being barren and the produce getting vandalised occasionally by animals.

"This custard apple is among the sweetest and manages to withstand all odds, just like Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Despite her father dying early, she took along her siblings, worked hard and reached the peak," he had said.

"She has sung songs that I have written in films like 'Jait re Jait' and others, but that is not why I have named this variety of custard apples after her. It is because even after facing all the odds, the sweetness in Lata didi's voice is peerless, just like this fruit," he added.

Mahanor is survived by two sons and three daughters.

His last rites will be performed at his native place Palaskheda in Aurangabad on Friday, a family member said. CM Shinde in a tweet condoled the death of the poet, saying he ''sang songs of the soil''. His literary works had an ''earthy aroma'', he said. He was connected to the land, but touched the sky (with his literary works), the CM said. He was a recipient of the Krishi Bhushan award of the Maharashtra government. ''I am thankful for the contribution made by Mahanor,'' Shinde said.

Deputy CM Fadnavis in a tweet said, ''We have lost a poet who connected the human minds with nature. We have lost a writer who took Marathi literature to a different height. His poetries were centred around nature and women.'' Maharashtra has lost a great litterateur, he added.

NCP chief Pawar said Mahanor was born in an agrarian family and his childhood was spent in hardships, and that it is why he became sensitive towards forests and nature.

Because of that, his creativity blossomed. His writings ruled the hearts of Marathi people, he tweeted.

Many movie songs written by him have mesmerised Marathi people, Pawar said. He also recalled Mahanor's tenure as MLC, saying his speeches used to touch people's hearts. NCP working president Supriya Sule said, ''Na Dho Mahanor's death is a personal loss to all of us.'' He kept alive the rich legacy of poet Bahinabai, she said. Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve said Mahanor's death is a big loss to the Marathi literary world.

Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omprakash Rajenimbalkar said, ''We have lost a jewel of Marathi literature in the form of Na Dho Mahanor. He connected the human minds with nature. We have lost a farmer who very well knew the problems of farmers.'' BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde said the demise of Na Dho Mahanor is a loss to the Marathi literary world. He carried forward the legacy of poet Bahinabai, she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said Mahanor expressed the pain of farmers through his poetry. He also recalled his last meeting with Mahanor in Nanded last year.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said Maharashtra has lost a poet who expressed the feelings of farmers of the state through his poems.

NCP state president Jayant Patil said Mahanor's poetry created a charm even among the youth of the 21st century. He was not only a great poet, but also a true farmer, he added.

Former state minister Rajesh Tope said, ''We have lost a poet with a sensitive mind.''

