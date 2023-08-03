Rani Mukerji to deliver masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Left Menu

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will be delivering a masterclass detailing her career and life as an actor at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM.The special event will take place on August 10, a day ahead of the 14th edition of the film festival.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 13:34 IST
Rani Mukerji Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will be delivering a masterclass detailing her career and life as an actor at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The special event will take place on August 10, a day ahead of the 14th edition of the film festival. Mukerji will talk about some of her iconic roles and films, and share insights into her craft and experiences as an actor, a press release stated.

''I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct,'' the 45-year-old actor said in a statement.

Mukerji made her debut at the age of 18 with the 1996 drama ''Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'', and made a name for herself with films such as Aamir Khan-starrer ''Ghulam'' and Karan Johar's ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Over the years, she starred in many critically and commercially successful movies such as ''Saathiya'', ''Hum Tum'', ''Veer-Zaara'', ''Black'', ''Bunty Aur Babli'' and ''Mardaani''.

''It will be a beautiful experience to connect with my fans and cinephiles during this event. I'm ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes. ''I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia,'' Mukerji added. At the 14th edition of the IFFM, Mukerji is nominated for the best actress for her performance in ''Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway''. The film gala will run from August 11 to 20.

