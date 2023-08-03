‘Fauda’ actors Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous to make Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer ‘Akelli’

Actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series 'Fauda', all set to make their Bollywood debut with the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer 'Akelli'. 'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah. Talking about his excitement, Tsahi Halevi said in a statement, "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colorful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. "

Amir Boutrous, equally thrilled about his Bollywood debut, shared, "I think Akelli is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian films. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome. " The film's director, Pranay Meshram, shed some light on how the two talented actors were brought on board. He said, "Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. Working with these humble international actors felt great. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our Akelli team!"

Recently, the makers unveiled an intriguing teaser. Taking to Instagram, Dashami Production treated fans with the teaser video along with a caption, "Survival is her battle. She is coming this August 18… #Akelli."

The first glimpse of the film gives us an insight into the thrilling ride the audience will experience on its release. Starring Nushrratt as the main lead, Akelli is a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle to escape. 'Akelli' is all set to release on August, 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)