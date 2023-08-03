"Fauda" actors Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous join Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Akelli'

Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, best known for featuring in series ''Fauda'', are set to appear in their first Hindi-language movie ''Akelli'', fronted by Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Set in Iraq, the upcoming drama thriller showcases how a person realises her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land, according to a press release.

Halevi, who played the pivotal role of Naor in ''Fauda'', said he is thrilled to be a part of an Indian film.

''It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colorful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in 'Akelli' and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie,'' the actor said in a statement. Boutrous said ''Akelli'' is an appropriate project for him to make his debut in Indian cinema.

''I think 'Akelli' is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian films. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome,'' Boutrous said. ''Akelli'' is directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who earlier served as an assistant director on projects such as "Queen" and "Commando 3".

Meshram said it was a great experience working with the two international actors.

''Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya, who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our 'Akelli' team,'' the director said. ''Akelli'' is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah. It is set to release on August 18.

