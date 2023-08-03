Left Menu

Diane Kruger to receive Golden Eye award at Zurich Film Festival

The 2023 edition of the Zurich Film Festival will be held from September 28 to October 8.

Diane Kruger to receive Golden Eye award at Zurich Film Festival
Diane Kruger Image Credit: Wikimedia
German star Diane Kruger will be felicitated with the Golden Eye award at the Zurich Film Festival.

According to American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Kruger will accept the Golden Eye honour, a lifetime achievement prize, on October 2.

The award has previously been bestowed on actors Eddie Redmayne, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman.

Kruger, known for movies such as ''Inglourious Basterds'', ''Troy'', ''National Treasure'' films and ''In The Fade'', will also present ''Visions'', her new film from director Yann Gozlan. The French drama follows Estelle, a brilliant airline captain (Kruger), who risks her perfect life with her husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz) when she falls in love with a woman and starts an intense affair.

“Diane Kruger is one of cinema’s most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth,” said Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen.

''In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura... For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema,'' he added.

The 2023 edition of the Zurich Film Festival will be held from September 28 to October 8.

