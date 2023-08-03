Left Menu

New 'Scream' movie in development with filmmaker Christopher Landon

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:39 IST
New 'Scream' movie in development with filmmaker Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon will be tackling the seventh instalment of popular slasher franchise ''Scream'' for Hollywood studio Spyglass.

Landon, known for ''Paranormal Activity'' movies, ''Happy Death Day'', and ''Freaky'', will take over the directing duties from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking team Radio Silence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett stepped back from the project to focus on their original horror movie for Universal.

The duo, as well as third group member Chad Villella, will now act as executive producers.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett had successfully rebooted the ''Scream'' franchise with their 2022 movie ''Scream''. They also directed the sixth chapter of the long-running series that came out in March this year.

The ''Scream'' franchise started with 1996 movie ''Scream'', directed by Wes Craven and starring Neve Campbell as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting The Scream.

Craven also directed the next three follow-ups -- ''Scream 2'', ''Scream 3'' and ''Scream 4'' before his death in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023