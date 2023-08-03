'An Unfinished Search': Rashmi Narzary pens family's quest across generations, countries

A chanced visit to the graves of unsung heroes of 1857 sepoy mutiny at Malegarh in Assam's Karimganj district led to novelist Rashmi Narzary's new book ''An Unfinished Search'', which is about three generations of a family searching for their identity and roots.

According to Narzary, the BSF and the Bangladesh border guards had agreed to bend the fence in Malegarh so as to not let the actual site of the battle lie on a no man's land.

She says while travelling long and arduous roads in the company of her husband, her eyes fell on the graves at Malegarh.

''The little-known story behind the graves and the unsung heroes lying therein, the dusty drive along the Indo-Bangladesh International border, the barbed fences punctuated by massive border gates facilitating visa-less movement for villagers with homes in Bangladesh and fields in India, the historic Sutarkandi outpost, and moving anecdotes from locals - all of these unwittingly gave birth to the book,'' says Narzary, who won the Sahitya Akademi Prize for Children's Literature in 2016.

Inside the Malegarh war memorial, rests a sepoy who was said to be known only as Aryaan. His father is also buried here but no one knows about his grave.

This search is then passed down to Anjaan's son Badaal and then to his grandson Asman.

Born out of wedlock in the village of Hazratkandi, Anjaan's tale traces the desperate search of three generations of Hazratkandis for their identity, which they believe lies buried in Malegarh.

Asman, the last in his line, remains in the village where he was born, while the village changes its identity from being in India, then to Pakistan, and finally Bangladesh.

Asman belonged nowhere. In life, no land accepted him. In death, he lay in the no man's land at the Indo-Bangladesh international border, leaving behind an unfinished search of one lineage, in one village, through three countries.

The book begins with Asman trying to enter the memorial, where a ministerial delegation was to visit that day.

The BSF guard stopped him at a distance from the dusty, ungravelled approach path that led to the memorial saying, ''No Asman, not today. Not now!'' One of the graves there belonged to his great grandfather but he doesn't know which. Asman first came to the graveyard with his grandfather in 1947. Since then, he has come uncountable times, tending to the graves and growing flowers around them.

The book is published by Pippa Rann.

