Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 Appraised by President of India, Droupadi Murmu

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday held a meeting with the Millennial, Abhishek Mishra who is serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) over a High Tea to acknowledge his contribution in the upliftment of Indian Tourism through the means of cinema at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival's endeavour to honour Indian film industry, Indian television industry and international film fraternity together is praiseworthy. Such an integration of various segments towards the shared goal of celebrating the diversity of art, culture and creativity will bring the valued stakeholders closer for common good. The platform is notable in the world of cinema for carrying on the legacy of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, whose filmmaking was rooted in the traditions of unity, family, and harmony. In the same way, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards also strives to unite the populace by promoting Indian culture on a global platform, bringing the international community together in appreciation of roots that are well-grounded in the glorious ancient past. President Murmu emphasised, ''As a vehicle of creative expression and means of entertainment, cinema has been immensely popular among people. Its powerful influence and emotional appeal transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries. This Festival has grown over the years and has received engaging responses from film connoisseurs and enthusiasts from all over the world. DPIFF has developed into one of the most significant and remarkable film festivals from Asia and is an annual celebration for film makers as well as cinema enthusiasts. I am sure that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will inspire film-makers and various stakeholders to take art of communication and entertainment through cinema to higher levels of excellence.” Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is on a mission to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. International Film submissions are considered and acknowledged to encompass cinematic excellence. DPIFF believes that cinema & TV series as art forms have the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience. Acknowledging the need to propagate Indian culture, Abhishek Mishra added, ''Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment. India is the largest film producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable. Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India's strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world. Cutting across linguistic barriers, films as a popular and vibrant medium not only entertain, but also possess the ability to act as an agent of change. The Indian cinema today has evolved into an effective medium for expressing the spirit of positivity, confidence, and potential of today's youth. Therefore, the theme for 2024 ceremony is Evolution of Cinema.'' The youth leader has previously made big waves and has been duly appreciated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the past five years for his contribution to the upliftment of cinema in India. Abhishek Mishra has also presided as the Advisory Panel Member of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Further, apprehending his vivid experience in FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD. Prestigious appointments aside, Abhishek being a principled individual wished to carry forth his altruistic vision for India by giving back to society. Over the years, his CSR initiatives have worked towards the betterment of acid attack victims, army officers, the underprivileged and so on, while also participating in tree plantation and beach cleaning drives. For his visionary qualities, he was congratulated by eminent Indian personalities such as the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker. Abhishek Mishra has been lauded for his accomplishments as a role model for the Indian youth. As a TEDx speaker, he is widely known as an inspirational orator with an igniting mindset. With his new appointment to the Food Corporation of India, Mishra is now on a mission to create a New India with the motive to ensure food security for the citizens of the nation. For more details, please visit: www.dpiff.in.

