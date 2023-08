BRIEF-Hasbro To Sell Eone Film & TV Business To Lionsgate

Hasbro Inc: * HASBRO TO SELL EONE FILM & TV BUSINESS TO LIONSGATE

* HASBRO INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION * HASBRO INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2023

* HASBRO INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2023 * HASBRO INC - WILL USE PROCEEDS TO RETIRE A MINIMUM OF $400 MILLION OF FLOATING RATE DEBT BY END OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)